In Memoriam: Don Carter

Don Carter

At the age of 61, with family at his side, Don Carter, the loving husband of Bertha Carter took his final rest on April 12, 2023, in Arlington, Texas where he resided with his family for over 35 years. The ninth out of thirteen siblings, Don was born July 17, 1961, to John Henry Carter and Annie Rae Hollis Carter in Greenwood, Mississippi. After graduating from Greenwood High School with the Class of 1979, he matriculated to Mississippi State University (MSU) where he studied Political Science, joined the brothers of Theta lota Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma, joined the ROTC, found his soulmate-Bertha Almeta Harris, and became a believer in Christ. While in the ROTC, Don later made the decision to enlisted in the United States Army where he received the Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Non-Commission Officer (NCO) Professional Ribbon and the Army Good Conduct Medal.

Don joined union with his soulmate-Bertha Almeta Harris in holy matrimony on July 7, 1984. To this union three children were born: Ashley Carter Toombs (husband Nicholas LeRoy Toombs), Brandon Carter, and Jordan Carter, and he has three grandchildren whom he loved dearly-Alexandria Nichole Toombs, Nicholas LeRoy Toombs II, and Evangeline Morgan Toombs.

Don was predeceased in death by his parents-John Henry Carter and Annie Rae Hollis Carter; his siblings-Bureither Jones, Renorah Beason, Roy Chester Carter and Floyd L Carter.

Surviving family: Ethel Means of Greenwood, Mississippi; Joyce Dunlap of Greenwood, Mississippi; Henry L Carter of Memphis, Tennessee; Betty J Carter of Baton Rouge, LA; Devera (Norris) Hill of Webster, TX; Laverne (John) Swims of League City, TX; Melvin Carter of Carrollton, TX; Kathryn (Anthony) Hicks of Baton Rouge, LA; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In-Law family: Mennie Harris-McClary (mother), Dorothy L (Billy) Booker, W Ruth Abram, Naomi Harris, Mattie L (Samuel) Snowden, Debra K (Joe) Ray, Willie Rufus (Eureka) Harris, Jr., Henrietta Harris, Jacqueline (Jerry) Green, Angela (Frank) Wrighten and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

