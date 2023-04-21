Florida A&M gets committment from former 5-star SEC offensive lineman

Kardell Thomas / Photo: On3.com

BY BRANDON KING

Former LSU offensive lineman Kardell Thomas has committed to Florida A&M.

Thomas decided on FAMU after visiting the campus last Saturday during the Orange and White spring game before publicly announcing his decision Tuesday afternoon via a Twitter post.

Thomas, a Baton Rouge native, was a top 100 prospect in the 2019 recruiting class out of Southern Lab High School. He drew interest from 19 schools that included Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Penn State, and Florida State.

The 2021 SEC Academic Honor Roll member appeared in 11 games, including two starts in his four seasons with the Tigers. This past season, the 6-3, 350-pound lineman played 78 snaps across four games at both left and right guard.

Gerald Thomas III of the Tallahassee Democrat reported Tuesday that Thomas will likely report to Tallahassee for fall workouts.