Assist an Angel at work

Special Needs. Special Dreams. Caring for Someone You Love.

To assist in raising awareness and affecting global change in the perception of individuals with special needs, Amyre’s Foundation is hosting its inaugural Special Needs Gala.

On April 23rd, at 315 E. Airport Fwy, Irving, TX 75062, inside the Convention Plaza, 6 p.m. with Michael Shawn and Veda Loca of Majic 94.5 as hosts. Momma Dee from Love & Hip Hop, Cheaters’ host Peter Gunz and NBA Youngboy’s mother Sherohndaare among the special visitors.  

The Foundation’s mission is to “Provide support services by providing families affected by special needs disabilities with the opportunity to be a part of a community that will enhance their lives.”  

The community’s assistance will help provide tools and opportunities to all special needs families who may face difficulties.

Not expecting to live past a very young age, at birth Amyre was diagnosed with a rare disorder called Incontinentia Pigmenti (IP) which causes abnormalities of the teeth, skeletal system, eyes, and central nervous system. Now at 19 Amyre’s dream is to create a safe place for our special stars to hang out together. She loves to dance, sing, and meet new people. Her favorite words are “I Love You,”and she shares that message with everyone she encounters.

Mother and Founder, Myeshia George is a product of loving parents and strong Nigerian roots. A registered nurse with over 17 years of experience, she studied while caring for Amyre; even while she was in the hospital for the first eight years of her life. She still practices nursing but her service in medicine and caregiving has led her to follow her calling into ministry. 

This fight also encouraged Myeshia to build a team of community members, health care specialists, and special needs advocates and has created a faith based in-house support group. This group links other organizations, fundraisers, and resources fitting to each individual special family’s needs.

For more information, call or text: 972-201-5016 and email amyresfoundation@gmail.com

Tickets available on the website: https://www.amyresfoundation.org/Event

