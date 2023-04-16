Edward Lockett (JANUARY 20, 1959 –MARCH 28, 2023)

Edward G. Lockett was born January 20, 1959 in Aberdeen, MS to James and Ola Pearl Lockett. Along with his parents, he was also raised by Viola Beard. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a long time member of First Missionary Baptist Church. He departed this life March 28, 2023 in West Point, MS.

Edward was a graduate of Aberdeen High School Class of 1977, where he served on the homecoming court as a senior. Edward’s most prized material possession was his 1968 Dodge Charger. Edward could always be found “patrolling” the streets of Aberdeen and everyone was very aware of his presence. He was also a mainstay at Food Giant, where he held court daily with friends and all passerbys. Edward was also a very skilled pool player.

He was employed at Walker Manufacturing for many years before moving on Kerr McGee Chemical Corporation. In later years, he was employed at various other jobs, including Eutaw Construction and Meals on Wheels in the city of Aberdeen.

In 1982, Edward married Carolyn Lenoir and to this union three beautiful children were born, Edward L. (Puttdog), Angelina (Angie) and Calisha (LeLe).

Edward never met a stranger and he could always be found cracking jokes in any circumstance and you never saw him without that great big smile! Some of his many nicknames included, Big Foot and Big Ed, and also CNN, Ghetto News and The Source, mainly because of his “vast knowledge of everything (and I mean EVERYTHING) that was going on!”

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, James Jr and Ola Pearl Lockett, mother figure, Viola Beard, grandfathers James Lockett, Sr, Olie Troop and Robert Hammock, grandmother Catherine Hammack and brother Lazell Lockett.

His memory lives on in the hearts of wife Carolyn Lockett of Aberdeen, MS, Children Edward L. (Tamika)Lockett of Tupelo, MS, Angelina (Chris) Johnson of New Orleans, LA, Calisha Lockett of Hiram, GA, sister Challice Ann (Winston Jr) Cooperwood of Maumee, OH, brothers James R. (Shirry) Lockett of Okolona, MS, Maurice Troop of Biloxi, MS and Phillip H. Beard II of Fort Worth, TX. He also leaves Four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews relatives and many, many friends.

