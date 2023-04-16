Edward Lee Adams (JUNE 14, 1944 –MARCH 29, 2023)

Edward Lee Adams was born June 14,1944 in Satin, Texas to Margie Green and Johnnie Faine. He was the eldest of 4 children.

Edward attended Ft. Worth ISD and graduated from I.M. Terrell High School in Ft. Worth, Texas. Edward was a site supervisor at various Construction companies. Edward loved his family he was helpful, kind and generous. Edward enjoyed wrestling, boxing and football. He enjoyed southern comfort food his favorite pie was pecan pie and vanilla ice cream or butter pecan ice cream, with the joy and love of his family members.

Edward leaves to cherish his memories; Bridgett Estrada, Kimberly Robinson (Vincent), LaTava Seaton, LaTondra Stubbs (Barseashus), LeAndrea Adams, and Tyberrious Adams; Sisters, Dorothy Mayfield, Charlotte Brooks and Brenda Stevenson, with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.gwspencerdirs.net for the Adams family.

