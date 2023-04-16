Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Edward Lee Adams (JUNE 14, 1944 –MARCH 29, 2023)

Edward Lee Adams, age 78, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Published

Edward Lee Adams

Edward Lee Adams was born June 14,1944 in Satin, Texas to Margie Green and Johnnie Faine. He was the eldest of 4 children.

Edward attended Ft. Worth ISD and graduated from I.M. Terrell High School in Ft. Worth, Texas. Edward was a site supervisor at various Construction companies. Edward loved his family he was helpful, kind and generous. Edward enjoyed wrestling, boxing and football. He enjoyed southern comfort food his favorite pie was pecan pie and vanilla ice cream or butter pecan ice cream, with the joy and love of his family members.

Edward leaves to cherish his memories; Bridgett Estrada, Kimberly Robinson (Vincent), LaTava Seaton, LaTondra Stubbs (Barseashus), LeAndrea Adams, and Tyberrious Adams; Sisters, Dorothy Mayfield, Charlotte Brooks and Brenda Stevenson, with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.gwspencerdirs.net for the Adams family.

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Danielle Sanford Danielle Sanford

Obits

Danielle Sanford (NOVEMBER 14, 2002 – MARCH 29, 2023)

Danielle Sanford, age 20, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

2 days ago
Otis Campbell Otis Campbell

Obits

Otis Campbell (FEBRUARY 27, 1963 –APRIL 6, 2023)

Otis Campbell, age 60, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

2 days ago
Mrs. Bobbie G. Collins Mrs. Bobbie G. Collins

Obits

Mrs. Bobbie G Collins (JULY 9, 1962 –APRIL 4, 2023)

Mrs. Bobbie G. Collins, age 60, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

2 days ago

Obits

Edward Lockett (JANUARY 20, 1959 –MARCH 28, 2023)

Edward Lockett, age 64 passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

2 days ago
Advertisement