Charles Arthur Mitchell was born October 6, 1941, in Fort Worth, Texas to Alvin Ray Mitchell and Leeversia K. Jones. He was the eldest of five brothers and he attended school in the Fort Worth Independent School District. He was employed at Nash Manufacturing, Inc. for many years before retiring in or around 1991.

Charles confessed his belief in Christ at an early age and was baptized under the leadership of the late Reverend C. Wright, Greater North Ebenezer Baptist Church. He attended there with his family for many years.

Charles was a very mild mannered man and often referred to himself as sentimental. He was very knowledgeable about politics and current events. He was also a music enthusiast more passionate about guitars. He shared his love of music with his brothers, which would often lead to spending hours conversing and listening to old albums.

He is preceded in death by his father, Alvin Ra Mitchell, mother, Leeversia K Jones; brothers, Robert L. Mitchell and Jesse E. Jones and grandmother, Maggie Lewis all of Fort Worth, Texas.

His memory lives on in the hearts of his loving children; daughter, Karen M. Carroll (Charles); son; Darren L. Powell; two brothers, Larry G. Mitchell (Ida) and Michael W. Jones; sisters in-law, Belinda Jones; five grandchildren a number f great grandchildren and a host of family members and friends.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.gwspencerdirs.net for the Mitchell family.