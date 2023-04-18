Superb Woman: Camille Alicia Graham Grimes

Camille Alicia Graham Grimes, MD, MPH, Surgeon and Senior Partner at Allergy ENT of NE Texas. Dr. Graham is a board-certified otolaryngologist, and a native of Kingston, Jamaica. After completing her M.D., M.P.H at Harvard, she began her five-year Otolaryngology residency at Henry Ford Health System in Michigan. Dr. Graham has been in a successful otolaryngology practice in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 2001. She is currently the Senior Partner and President of a two office, four physician practice, and sees over 500 patients a month. She was also featured in D magazine’s Best Doctors in Collin County in 2011 and 2020. Dr. Graham enjoys traveling, visiting museums, Zumba and dancing.