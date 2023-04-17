Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business Spotlight: BPolished Beauty Supply 

Published

BPolished Beauty Supply

BPolished Beauty Supply, and Black owned and operated store located in the heart of Addison, TX . Their mission is to provide an array of hair care and beauty items, expertise in healthy hair care, and professionalism to each and every customer ensuring a pleasurable, and paramount beauty experience. Become a part of the BPolished Family either online or at their physical location. Always remember to BPolished.

4135 Belt Line Road Suite 110 in Addison, 972-803-5663 https://bpolishedbeautysupply.com/

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Koffee Day Spa Koffee Day Spa

Spotlight Story

Black Business Spotlight: Koffee Day Spa

Relaxation and beauty is now an affordable luxury at Koffee Day Spa its swank and has a boutique in downtown Dallas. Koffee Day Spa...

44 mins ago
Damian’s Cajun Soul Café Damian’s Cajun Soul Café

Spotlight Story

Black Business Spotlight: Damian’s Cajun Soul Café

Damian’s Cajun Soul Cafe is the brainchild of chef Damian L. Placide Sr., a Louisiana native. Their signature dishes are smothered pork chops, barbecue...

2 days ago
Get Organized by Key Get Organized by Key

Spotlight Story

Black Business Spotlight: Get Organized by Key

Get Organized by Key is owned by Key Terry, who specializes in organizing, de-cluttering, color coordination, and more. Key works with a team of...

3 days ago
Patrice Wheeler Patrice Wheeler

Spotlight Story

Black Business Spotlight: Rosie Red Boutique

Rosie Red Boutique is an online store that offers a wide range of clothing for women and girls in sizes S-6X. The boutique is...

4 days ago
Advertisement