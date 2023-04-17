Black Business Spotlight: BPolished Beauty Supply 

BPolished Beauty Supply, and Black owned and operated store located in the heart of Addison, TX . Their mission is to provide an array of hair care and beauty items, expertise in healthy hair care, and professionalism to each and every customer ensuring a pleasurable, and paramount beauty experience. Become a part of the BPolished Family either online or at their physical location. Always remember to BPolished.

4135 Belt Line Road Suite 110 in Addison, 972-803-5663 https://bpolishedbeautysupply.com/