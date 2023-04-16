Connect with us

Editorial

Critically Authentic Ignorance

Published

“The day you stop learning is the day you begin decaying.”  Isaac Asimov

By John Johnson II

John Johnson

America’s rise to become the most powerful Nation  on the planet resulted from  unparallel scientific, artistic, social, industrial, political, and educational  achievements. Yet, this blazing trail is fraught with abominable cruelty against Native Americans and Black people. White supremacists using their “Critically Authentic Ignorance,” (CAI), selectively deemed Native Americans and Black people respectively as savages and inferior.

Regrettably, this Nation finds itself facing a perilous  juxtaposition,  “Critical Authentic Ignorance,” marinated in racism.   By combining the definitions provided by Merriam-Webster Dictionary for critically, authentic,  and ignorance,  the related definition reads;  a  serious and genuine lack of knowledge or facts.

An  example of  (CAI), captured national attention the instance a white  woman, during a  TV roadside interview, characterized Trump as being the Messiah.  A teary-eyed Senator,  Graham, on Fox  News, illuminated another example   by begging  donors endlessly to donate money for billionaire Trump’s  defense fund. It’s preposterous that information, without fact checking, fills air waves daily on social media, especially during children’s hour.

The  level of Republican  ignorance exceeds their contempt towards  football players kneeling during playing of the National Anthem. They now claimed that the NFL was doing “too much” to show respect for Black players.

For those who   stubbornly refuse to  acknowledge the presence of (CAI), try analyzing the reasoning behind the Republicans’ trip to visit  the jailed insurrectionists.  Congresspersons Marjorie  Greene and  James Comer  afterwards, standing before TV  journalists, hailed the  incarcerated insurrectionists  as political  prisoners.

Florida  characterized as “The Free State,”  could very well become the Capitol of Critically Authentic Ignorance, a result of the following beliefs:

African American History doesn’t have value;

Trump’s formal accusation (indictment) is politically  motivated;

Florida needs $100 million for a “Private Army.” Don’t forget,  passage of the permitless  carry gun bill;

The governor without resigning can campaign for the 2024 presidency; and Florida  Republican Legislator calls  transgender Floridians ‘demons and imps’ before apologizing.

Tennessee  lawmakers can no longer  boost about their Grand Ole Opry and Elvis. Their  recent vote  to  expel  two elected Black Representatives  for protesting for gun regulation  was really a  staged political maneuver to put them in their place. Also, it only revealed  the size of their dunce cap and  that their racism remains  as dangerous as  the KKK founded in Pulaski Tennessee in 1866.

After reviewing  Idaho’s recent abortion bill, one could begin to wonder if states are competing for an imaginary   “Critically Authentic Ignorance Trophy.” This trophy, if existed, would rightfully ridicule  the state having passed the most egregious abortion legislation in the nation.

Idaho has not only passed one of the strictest abortion bills but is a front runner for such a trophy. Unabashedly, they intend to consider banning IUDs and emergency contraception during its the current legislative session. In other words, Idaho’s Republican Legislators intend to prevent women from avoiding unintended pregnancies.

The  following words of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,  magnify the dangers of Ignorance:  “Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”  Try using this quote to  analyze  former president Trump’s plan as well as his intent of attempting to overturn  the 2020, presidential election. Was it not a sign of (CAI), as well as the actions of a seditionist?

What sane persons, based on a lie, storm the Capitol, and attempt to overthrow the government? Maybe,  former president Trump, now  hailed as the “Indicted One,” with an  odd   glowing orange face duped them.

The following  quotes by Isaac Asimov warns us: “There is a cult of ignorance in the U.S., and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life…;  and Any book worth banning is a book worth reading.”

The sheer danger of  misinformation  increases because it’s broadcast,  24/7,  daily to an audience of white supremacists embolden by their Critically Authentic Ignorance.  Despite Republican governors  ongoing attempts to dismantle public education, voters must utilize their critical thinking skills to discern, expose, as well as reject anyone displaying or voicing Critically Authentic Ignorance, especially Republican Congresspersons.

