Catherline Mary Slater (1951 – 2023)

On March 8, 1951, Catherline Mary Frazier was born to Joseph and Rosemary (Leon) Frazier, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was the second of five children from this matrimonial union. Catherline accepted God as her Lord and Savior as a youth at St. John Baptist Church and maintained her own personal relationship with God throughout her entire life.

In 1978, Catherline and her soulmate, Wayne J. Slater relocated their family from New Orleans to Dallas to secure a better future for their two children, Elise M. Frazier and Wayne K. Frazier. It was after the relocation to Dallas that the two were married on October 9, 1981. Catherline was employed with Dallas ISD for thirty years, from 1978-2008.

Catherline is preceded in her departure from earth by her husband, parents, two brothers, Joseph and Rodney Frazier, a sister, Terri Lee, a son-in-law, Larry Morris.

Catherline is survived by her two children, her granddaughter, Theaundria C. Walker, her grandson, Davain O. N’saman, a great granddaughter, Amazyn Grace Walker, a sister, Adrena Linnes (John P.), and two brothers, Kim Frazier (Denise), Ronnie Lee, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins.

