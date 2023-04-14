Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Editorial

Our Voices: Remembering Assassination of Dr. King

Published

By Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher

Fifty-five years ago this week, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated at the age of 39. His death rocked the world and America’s African American community in particular which responded with riots and destruction in our cities and streets. During the years since we have seen many of his dreams for a better America come to pass. But what Dr. King said he had seen “going to the mountain top” the night before his death, has still not materialized in part.

Yes, we have had our first Black President of the United States and our first Black Vice President who happens to be a talented Black woman who was a United States Senator and former Attorney General of the State of California, but equality still eludes us as Black and African Americans continue to lag behind White America in life expectancy, income, home ownership and just about every other area.

As we celebrate Dr. King’s Birthday each year with what is now a national holiday, let us remember why and how he died as a sacrifice for all of us and the benefits so many enjoy today. We keep his death from being in vain by continuing the fight against poverty, discrimination and the “Insufficient Fund” check he said Black America had been given instead of equality, freedom from segregation, and a second-class citizenship so many of us have been forced to live with.

Let us remember some of his most important statements like “Give us the ballot and we will elect people with a moral righteousness about the fairness we are most concerned about.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But what good is the ballot, if we don’t vote and won’t vote; what good is Civil Rights and Voting Rights Laws if our only concern is about ourselves instead of the collective that Dr. King fought and died for.

Today, our cities are not burning as they were 55 years ago when we learned of the death of Dr. King. Instead of crying out in righteous indignation, too many become tranquilized with the wine of “just enough”, no longer having the passion or concern for the struggle we still live with 55 years after his death.

Let’s remind ourselves and others that Dr. King did not die in vain. Let’s rise up and fight voter suppression, the gutting of the Voting Rights Act, police murders in and out of custody and the war of real Black history in America. As the song says “…wake up everybody, no more sleeping in bed..”

Time to join the struggle in remembering why Dr. King died.

Dr. John E. Warren is publisher of The San Diego Voice and Viewpoint.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Bobby Henry Bobby Henry

Editorial

OUR VOICES: If not us then who will teach our History?

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr. On this day in history and not just Black History but the history of the truth, a great man...

16 hours ago
Bobby Henry Bobby Henry

Editorial

OUR VOICES: White Wokeness: The Truth About the “Stop Woke” Movement

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr. Governor Ron Desantis professes that Florida is where woke goes to die.  He is adamant. He is passing laws...

April 6, 2023
Dr. John E. Warren Dr. John E. Warren

Editorial

OUR VOICES: Acknowledging Black Women In Particular During Women’s History Month

"But while all women have had struggles, none have been as great as the Black woman..." - Dr. John E. Warren

April 4, 2023
who will define it who will define it

Editorial

OUR VOICES: Democracy WHAT- who will define it?!!!

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr. Democracy as we once knew and hoped for is on life support and nearly dead! Democracy was never absolute....

April 2, 2023
Advertisement