In Memoriam: Wayne “Chico” Chaffin

Wayne Chaffin

August 7, 1945 – March 18, 2023

Wayne “Chico” Chaffin was born in Bonham, TX to Leroy Sr. and Oneatha Chaffin. He was one of many siblings in this union. Within he was a loving husband, son, brother, father and grandfather.

As a young man he enjoyed racing cars, riding motorcycles and singing. He would sing all types of songs from blues to country and his favorite was gospel music.

His early education was in Honey Grove, TX. He served in the United States Navy and later received his associates degree from Mt. View College.

Once he started his career as a truckdriver he worked for several companies and was loyal for years. Campbell 66, US Post Office and Waste Management where he retired. Then soon after he decided to go back to work and be a School Bus Driver and worked for several Dallas County Districts, until his health started failing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wayne enjoyed his family and enjoyed talking trash, playing dominoes and schooling the youngsta has he would say. He was a man with no filter, but had a big heart. He would help everyone if he could from money to small talks of advice and he even open his doors for anyone that needed a place to lay their heads.

While he will be greatly missed his love ones can rest in the assurance that he knew the Lord and accepted him as his personal savior. He confessed his belief at an early age and continued to believe even in his time of suffering. His last church home was Good Shepherded BC. He was a long-time member of Ewing Avenue and Christian Workers BC. In each church he was a great and faithful member of the choir.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, his son Regis, brothers: Marvin, Charles and Calvin Chaffin, sisters: Allie Mae McNeal, Helen McConnell, Marie Burton, Beulah Chaffin, his sister which was his buddy and phone partner Estella Person and sister-in-law Lena Singleton. He leaves to cherish his memories his lovely wife of 59 years Bobbie Sue Chaffin; his son, Charles (Tonza), (3) daughters: Sharon (Kris), Ronchelle (Cecil) and Sharron Smith; (6) honorary daughters: Lockie, Kim, Lashanda, Rhenika, Jackie and Yolander; (7) grandchildren: Regis (Je’Qualia), Angel (Bryant), Patience (Quintin) Kaylah (Kel), Jamall, Tatum and Yvette; (8) great grandchildren: Kayla, Khaiya, Jamarion, Jai’Den, Jordin, Ka’Liya, Jayce and Amir; (5) sisters: Willie Jewlel Shaw, Joanna “Jodie” Bizor, Rose Phillips, Betty Cross, Mertyle Alberty, (2) sister-in-law Doris Chaffin and Shirley Bell ; (3) brothers: Leroy Chaffin Jr, Porter Chaffin Sr, Wesley Chaffin (Devoice), (2) brother-in-law Charles Hill and Bobby Person and a host of special nieces and nephews who claim him as their dad, other relatives, co-workers and friends.