News

Pillsbury United Communities names Cinnamon Pelly as new CEO

Published

Pillsbury United Communities’ new CEO Cinnamon Pelly Courtesy of PUC

By MSR News Online

Cinnamon Pelly has been named the new president and CEO of Pillsbury United Communities (PUC). Pelly comes to the agency from Cincinnati, Ohio, where she has most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer for the Urban League of Greater Southwest Ohio.

“I am deeply honored to lead Pillsbury United Communities as its next president and CEO,” said Pelly. “I am fortunate to join a team of incredibly talented and caring executives, staff, volunteers, trustees, and donors who have prioritized a bold vision for justice, equity, and prosperity.

“Together, we will build on our rich legacy of co-creating enduring change that positions people and communities to reach their full potential.”

Pelly is an experienced executive with diverse leadership experience spanning community development, education, health and human services, banking, and philanthropy. As COO of the Urban League, she oversaw significant renovations to the Cincinnati and Dayton offices during the COVID-19 pandemic which kept the doors open and allowed staff to serve 40,000 in the community. 

Pelly’s first official day at the agency will be April 17, 2023.

“Pillsbury United Communities has been the quiet achiever, fighting for social justice and equity in our communities for over 140 years,” said Heath Rudduck, chair of the board of directors. “The team has been preparing for the next chapter and selecting this new leader was a serious undertaking.

“We had some wonderful candidates, and we actively involved the entire organization. In the end, Cinnamon didn’t only bring an incredible breadth of skills and experience, but her ability to genuinely connect with people at all levels was amazing. Uniting people is the key to our future. With game-changing directives in play that will positively impact so many parts of the community, the Board is excited to welcome Cinnamon to help begin PUC’s next chapter.”

Pillsbury United Communities is one of Minnesota’s most well-established organizations with 140+ years of service to diverse communities across the Twin Cities and beyond. The agency has an annual operating budget of $16M (including affiliates) and 150 change agents. More information about Pillsbury United Communities is available at www.pillsburyunited.org.

