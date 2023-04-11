Rep. Jonathan Jackson Named Co-Chair of the CBC Housing and Economic Prosperity Task Force (Chicago, IL) — Today, Congressman Jonathan Jackson (D-IL) announced his appointment as Co-Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Housing and Economic Prosperity Task Force. The task force will focus on addressing the significant housing and economic disparities impacting African American communities nationwide, with an emphasis on urban centers such as Chicago.

As Co-Chair, Congressman Jackson will lead the task force in crafting comprehensive policy solutions to tackle issues such as affordable housing, wealth building, and economic mobility for underserved communities.

Congressman Jackson expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment, stating, “I am honored and proud to lead the CBC in their efforts to address the critical issues of housing and economic prosperity. These challenges have a profound impact on our district, particularly in Chicago, where families and individuals face barriers to achieving financial stability and accessing safe, affordable housing. I am committed to working with my colleagues to develop innovative solutions that will uplift our communities and create a more equitable future for all.”

This task force appointment aligns with Congressman Jackson’s long-standing commitment to addressing the needs of his constituents in Chicago and surrounding areas. Through his leadership, the CBC Housing and Economic Prosperity Task Force aims to develop and implement targeted policies that will directly benefit the communities he represents, while also setting a precedent for national change.

