Sterling Pierre Scott (MAY 18, 1992 –MARCH 21, 2023)

Sterling Pierre Scott was born in Houston, Texas on May 18th 1992 at 10:44 pm at St. Luke’s Episcopal Hospital after 22 hours of labor via a C-section. He was the first born son of Douglas J. Scott and Joanne Pierre-Scott.

When Sterling was 18 months old his family expanded when his paternal grandmother and 3 cousins Shannon, Sarah and Latoya moved in with his family. At age 26 months his brother Austin Pierre Scott was born.

He was dedicated at Brentwood Baptist Church and attended church and Sunday school.

Sterling was single and leaves to mourn: his parents, younger brother Austin Pierre Scott of Denver, Colorado, grandfather Fitzroy Pierre, Aunts and Uncles: Doris Scott Tutt of Houston, Helen Scott Jackson and Family of Houston. Malcolm & Lisa Pierre, Marvin & Bernadette Pierre, Christopher & Ashley Pierre. Annette Young and family from New York. He has uncles in Trinidad: Kerwin, Leroy and Curtis Seales. His God-parents: Marilyn & Armand Cummings and Sonia & Mark Moore of Houston. Multiple cousins in Houston: T’ Raun Pierre, Aihrin Jones, Kamri Pierre, Josef Pierre, Xavier Pierre, and the Branch Family. Cousins in Dallas: Thomas & Trina Holloman Family: Sydney, Alaun, and Marcus. Cousins in Phoenix, Arizona: Noelle & Michael Townsley, Benjamin, Isabelle.& Oliver & Christine Nettles. Multiple other cousins in Texas, California, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, New York, Trinidad, West Indies, and a host of other relatives and friends. Special Friends/family: The Jaggars Family and Tom & Juanita Holloman.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Teasom Smith Scott, Jesse Lee Scott of Houston, and Etheline Seals of Trinidad, West Indies.

He loved reading and had his own Houston Public Library card at age 3; he enjoyed selecting his books and participated in Summer Reading activities with the library.

Sterling lived in Houston his entire life and attended HISD schools: Barbara Bush Elementary, Westbriar Middle School and Westside High School. He enjoyed his early school years and was a school crossing guard and was an avid reader active in the Name that Book Club.

He loved sports and played basketball, was active in Briar Village swim team, and played Baseball with Memorial Ashford Little League. He was a member of the Boy Scouts and tried out wrestling for a short time. Sterling was introduced to Kids Triathlons consisting of Cycling, Running & Swimming and enjoyed doing those with his friend Colin. He was also a member of an AAU Basketball team. Sterling was a gifted cross country runner and placed First in HISD as a freshman at Westside High School.

He loved listening to all genres of music and enjoyed many hours writing songs. He often sent song links and videos that he enjoyed to his family.

Post high school he took classes at Houston Community College. Sterling worked a variety of jobs in restaurants, staffing agencies, and warehouses. He enjoyed jobs that allowed him to travel the Houston and surrounding areas.

He was a Believer in all Houston sports teams: Astros and Rockets His favorite team was the Houston Texans football team.

Sterling enjoyed running, working out, watching TV shows/movies and spending time with family and friends. In the last 5 years he enjoyed learning about his Trinidadian culture and eating roti, curry chicken and shrimp and he loved drinking ginger beer. He looked forward to a family trip to see Trinidad where his mom was born and he has a large extended family that reside there.

Sterling was happiest on family trips. For his 28th birthday, he enjoyed an Epic family trip with his parents and his brother Austin. The family flew to Denver, Colorado to pick up Austin and then spent a week driving to Yellowstone National Park. The drive took him through the states of Colorado, Wyoming and Utah. The awesome geography was beautiful and gave us panoramic views and memories that we will always treasure.

He also considered himself a Foodie and enjoyed Sushi, Chicken Wings, Vietnamese foods and Pho.

He enjoyed meeting new friends and loved to help others-often sharing his personal items with them. He also enjoyed watching current events and debating various positions with other people.

