QUIT PLAYIN: Legal Voodoo?

Trump is in trouble, and the “Keebler Krowd” is feelin’ the funk. His minions trotted out one at a time to kiss his derriere for good measure and to gain political points.

The same group of racist white folks who want to “get tough on crime” wants the New York City district attorney to ignore the past six years of Donald Trump’s lawless actions.

For my millennials, “get tough on crime” was the hue and cry that created mass incarceration through mandatory sentencing laws and threestrike rules. That was the crux of Trump’s public statement refuting the indictment and the grand jury that issued it.

“Never before in our Nation’s history has this been done. The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before. Ever.

“Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace. Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries, and assaults he should be focused on. This is how Bragg spends his time!

In other words, DA Bragg should send a posse to corral the lawless non-whites in New York and leave him alone. We know what Trump thinks. Urban crime waves in his lexicon translate to young Black and Hispanic men. So rather than harassing rich tax-avoiding White men, Trump implies that Bragg should be looking for the next Central Park Five.

In the recently published book, “The People vs. Trump,” former assistant DA Mark Pomerantz likened Trump to a “mafia crime boss.” Pomerantz resigned in defiance because Bragg would not sign off on the indictment last year.

But at least Trump attempted to veil his racism. Lindsay Graham, “the grand Senator and “spinster-in-waiting,” was bare-knuckled and brazen with his racist attack. The Yahoo News statement was brief in characters but heavy in meaning.

“Lindsey Graham made the bizarre claim that the indictment of Donald Trump is ‘Legal Voodoo.’ ‘They’re trying to take cases that nobody else would take and resurrect them,’ he said.”

Did you get that? Did you see him gaslight us again? Now if you know, you know. But if you don’t know, let me tell you what he meant by “Legal Voodoo.”

Here is a generally accepted definition of the term that should clue you in.

“Voodoo is a religion involving ancestor worship, animal sacrifice, and belief in communication with deities by trance. Voodoo originated in Haiti by combining Catholicism with the belief in African gods. The term may also refer to a charm, fetish, spell, or curse holding magic power for adherents of Voodoo.”

Graham has always been hard to nail down. He switched his allegiance from a man of character to a man of corruption overnight. America is still perplexed. How do you go from being John McCain’s pal and messenger boy to Donald John Trump’s pawn and mistress?

Legal Voodoo was an explicit and colorized message of racism and defiance. Graham’s two-word description was a blatant dog whistle and ‘sleight of hand.”

Meanwhile, the matching eunuch and second senator from South Carolina, Tim Scott, followed the Trump line. MSNBC dropped this blurb.

“Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., taking steps toward a presidential campaign, criticized Bragg as a “pro-criminal New York DA” who has “weaponized the law against political enemies.”

Nothing surprising in Scott’s statement. He is and will always be the bootlicking, weak-backed, fail-safe, self-loathing handkerchief-head Uncle Tom that Graham loves to claim as his one Black comrade.

Wake up! I have said for two years that White folks are in the opening stages of their civil war. The racism and rhetoric are boiling up. The cultural caution and racial restraint that once governed the Republican Party is gone.

The Keebler Krowd has been emboldened and encouraged. No one knows what type of Voodoo Trump has over his imps, but it can’t be legal.

Vincent L. Hall is an author, activist, and an award-winning columnist.

