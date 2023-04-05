Tamara Denise Thompson (1960-2023)

Tamara Denise Thompson was born on October 25, 1960 to Almeta Virginia and Willard Lewis Thompson, Sr. To all who knew and loved her, she was Tammy or Tam-Tam. Although disputed by her, Tammy was the sixth child and the youngest female of the 7 siblings, not the baby. But in attitude, treatment and adoration, she was the baby of the family!

Tammy’s parents raised their large family in St. Paul UMC. She accepted Christ at an early age and participated in Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF), Sunday and Vacation Bible School as well as church programs and plays. Tammy also sang in the choir and her love music continued her whole life.

Throughout her primary and secondary education, Tammy excelled in math and science. From East Texas State University (ETSU) to University of Arlington (UTA) to University of North Texas (UNT) to Texas Woman’s University (TWU), Tammy collected 7 college degrees including 2 Master Degrees from TWU for Executive Masters of Business Administration and Executive Healthcare Administration. True to her character, she stressed not only education but higher educational accomplishments to her family. Tammy generously shared her abilities by tutoring others from children to graduate students. Her love of math made her a natural for computer coding, complex algorithms and intricate design which she used to create a product development system to incorporate a diverse color palate for make-up matching and selection as a dissertation while at TWU, a genesis to the products advertised on television today.

Tammy was not only a daughter and baby sister; she was also a big sister to her brother, nieces, nephews and a Godmother to Tynette Elder Timmons. She was also a great friend and the “Fun Aunt” that took her nieces and nephews to concerts, plays and shopping for just the right article of clothing. She was a fighter and protector, all her life, of those she loved which was aided by her athleticism and a great sense of humor. She was a caregiver, truth teller and the first to have a siblings’ back when things went the wrong. From the streets on Elm Thick to her home in Fort Worth: Family was everything to Tammy.

If you knew Tammy, you have a story. Of how she made you laugh, how she blew you away with her intellect or how she could make things that were so complicated, seem so simple. Sometimes, so simple it made you feel dumb. You never had to wonder how she felt about anything. She would give you a look, and then if you still did not understand, she would give it to you plainly. Sometimes, too plainly…

Tammy was joy, laughter, smiles and a heart of gold. She served at St. Paul and wore so many hats, it challenged the number of Sunday hats in her Mama’s collection! She handled finances, church maintenance, children’s activities, hosted dignitaries and was even the funeral organizer as the church’s Business Manager. She gave, served and loved with all that she had, and then she gave more.

On March 10, 2023, Tammy went home to be with the Lord. She joined her parents who preceded her in death. (She is fully enjoying that one-on-one time as the only “baby” in the heavenly family!)

Tammy is survived by all of her siblings: Belinda Freeman, Janet Wells, Willard “Fella” Thompson, Phoebe Elder (Lamar), Duncan Thompson (Diane) and Reyna Thompson (Nadine). Her nieces & nephews: Price Joseph Freeman III; Atia Olson (Thomas) and Bradley Olson, Tasha Wells; Camille Thompson and Cameron Thompson (Tina) and Vivienne Thompson; Tynette Elder Timmons (Keith) and Tyree Myers-Elder, Tyson Elder &Tyler Timmons, Lamar Andwell Elder (Mai) and Silas & Kiara Elder, Latrice Andrews (Brad) and Brandon, Kingston & Ava Andrews; Damien Thompson and Derrian Thompson (Ashley); Keenan Thompson (Lauren), Seth and Maya Thompson (and their special mom Valerie); cousins, aunts, uncles and a host of dear family and friends.

Though gone before we were ready, God knew it was Tammy’s time and all who had the privilege of knowing her, loving her and feeling her spirit were blessed by the time we did have.

