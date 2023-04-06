Texts sent to student led to Dallas high school teacher’s arrest, police say

By Lana Ferguson

A Dallas ISD high school teacher told police he drunkenly texted and called a student before he was arrested, according to an arrest-warrant affidavit.

Qasim Frazier, 38, was arrested Tuesday and faces one count of improper relationship between an educator and student. Frazier was a chemistry teacher at Bryan Adams High School.

Frazier remained in custody Wednesday on $45,000 bail. It was unclear whether he had an attorney.

Dallas police received information in late February that Frazier was texting and calling a student at the school, the affidavit says.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accuser and witnesses told police that Frazier would call as late as 2 or 3 a.m. and comment on her physical appearance over text messages, according to the affidavit.

According to police, Frazier told the girl he was getting drunk and said he wanted to have a physical relationship with her and to “spoil her,” and asked her to be his valentine. He also sent her money “to buy food” at least once, the affidavit says.

After authorities began investigating, Frazier texted the girl telling her to “clear his name,” according to the affidavit.

When investigators interviewed Frazier, he told them he texted and called the girl while he was intoxicated but thought he was talking to someone else, the affidavit says. He denied sending her money or meeting with her outside of school.

“During the interview, the suspect apologized for his actions,” an officer wrote in the affidavit.

ADVERTISEMENT

A DISD spokesperson declined to comment, saying the district doesn’t speak on personnel matters. An email to the principal of the high school Frazier worked at was not returned.

This story, originally published in The Dallas Morning News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and Texas Metro News. The partnership seeks to boost coverage of Dallas’ communities of color, particularly in southern Dallas.