DA SILVA named VP for Enrollment Management and Student Affiars at UNT DALLAS

DALLAS – After conducting a nationwide search, the University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) has named Dr. Jose E. da Silva Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs. In this newly created leadership role, Dr. da Silva will be responsible for student affairs and enrollment management. He will join the UNT President’s Cabinet and the University Executive Council.Dr. da Silva, who joined UNT Dallas in August 2021 as Assistant Vice President of Student Access and Success and Dean of Students, was named in October 2022 as the interim Vice President of Student Access and Success.. He also co-chaired the university’s Strategic Enrollment Committee.He officially starts his new role immediately.“Dr. da Silva has done an outstanding job inspiring full campus participation to plan for renewed growth and retention,” said UNT Dallas President Bob Mong.

Dr. da Silva is an experienced higher education practitioner with a demonstrated history of increasing students’ access to college and academic achievement. As a first-generation college graduate, he is passionate about serving underrepresented student populations.

“As a first-generation, immigrant college graduate, I understand the difficulties and complexities of navigating college. In this role, I hope to remove those barriers and increase access to the college pathway for UNT Dallas students. I am lucky to work with an amazing group of talented faculty and staff who share my philosophy toward this common goal,” said Dr. da Silva.

Before coming to UNT Dallas, Dr. da Silva worked in four different state community college systems: Texas, Illinois, Florida and Washington. In previous roles, he served as Vice President of Student Affairs at Kankakee Community College and Walla Walla Community College, Director of the Bowie Campus at North Central Texas College, and Assistant Director of the Office of Equal Opportunity at the University of North Texas. He also filled various roles at Tallahassee Community College (FL), including Director of Judicial Affairs and Director of Student Activities.

Dr. da Silva holds a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration from the University of North Texas. He also earned a master’s degree in Higher Education Administration with a focus on Student Affairs and a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Florida State University. He is a community college graduate, with an associate degree from Tallahassee Community College in Florida.

