LSU Wins First NCAA Title

By Dorothy J. Gentry

Photos: LSU

It took a new coach two years and nine new players for the LSU Tigers to make history.

Led by Jasmine Carson off the bench, the Tigers won the NCAA women’s basketball national championship in Dallas on Sunday afternoon before a sellout crowd. They did it by shooting 58% from the field in the first half, including 75% from three-point range. Five of LSU’s nine made three-pointers came from Carson who finished the game with a team-high 22 points.

“I would definitely say this is the game of my life because I won a National Championship on the biggest stage possible in college,” Carson said. “When I woke up, (this morning) I just wanted to win. I wanted to do anything that my team needed in this game, whether it was defense, rebounding, just anything, supporting them.

“I scored tonight, and that’s what pushed us and got us momentum, and I’m just proud of my teammates.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a history making game all around for the Tigers whose 59 first half points set a new record for most points scored in a half in a women’s championship game.

Additionally, LSU’s 102 total points also set a new record for most points scored by a team in a women’s championship game.

Angel Reese

Head Coach Kim Mulkey a Hall of Famer who has won three national championships as coach of the Baylor Bears – is in only her second year at LSU. This is LSU’s first ever men or women’s basketball championship.

Q. What does it mean to win a title in your home state now and get LSU its first ever men’s or women’s basketball championship?

“With about 1:30 to go, (in the game) I couldn’t hold it. I got very emotional,” said the Louisiana native. “That’s really not like me until the buzzer goes off, but I knew we were going to hold on and win this game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know if it’s the mere fact that we’re doing this in my second year back home. I don’t know if it was the fact that I am home. I don’t know if it was looking across there at my daughter and my grandchildren. I don’t know if it was looking across at LSU. I don’t know what it was, but I lost it.

Angel Reese, Ashley Morris, Jasmine Carson

So that should tell you what I think about it. Very, very emotional and tears of joy.”

Angel Reese was named Most Outstanding Player for the tournament. Reese set a single season NCCA record this year for most double doubles at 34.

“I’m just — I’m super happy for the program first, but this is bigger than me. I mean, I had so many goals coming into LSU, but I didn’t think I was going to win a National Championship within my first year at LSU,” Reese said.

“I’m just happy for this team. Coach Mulkey, I appreciate you. I can’t thank you enough for this opportunity to play under you and get better. I’m just happy right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT