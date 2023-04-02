LSU topples No.1 Virginia Tech, Keeps dancing into Sunday’s Finals

By Dorothy J. Gentry

Sports Editor

LSU vs. Virginia Tech

LSU took down No. 1-seeded Virginia Tech Friday night making team history – or “herstory” – in the NCAA women’s Final Four semifinals.

With a 79-72 win, the No. 3-seeded Lady Tigers advanced to the National Championship game this weekend at American Airlines Center.

LSU will play for a national title for the first time in school history.

The Lady Tigers previously played in five consecutive women’s Final Fours between 2004 and 2008, but they never advanced past the semifinals. Their last appearance was in 2008.

That changed Friday night.

The Lady Tigers now are seeking a championship just two seasons after coach Kim Mulkey arrived in Baton Rouge. She formerly coached at Baylor.

“It’s crazy (that) I’m sitting up here. It’s crazy we’re getting ready to play for a National Championship,” Mulkey said after Friday night’s win. “I keep wanting to call somebody and ask, ‘Tell me, how we did this in two years?’ I don’t know.”

Alexis Morris, Angel Reese, Coach Kim Mulkey

Sunday, LSU faces No. 2 Iowa in the national championship game. The Hawkeyes shocked the women’s basketball world by defeating the unbeaten No. 1 South Carolina, 77-73, Friday.

Sunday’s championship airs at 3:30 p.m. Central time on ABC.

Friday night, the Tigers were led by transfer Angel Reese and fifth-year standout Alexis Morris.

“I’m just not even believing this right now. Like it’s crazy how much my life has changed in one year, how much I’ve grown on and off the court,” said Reese, who finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. It was her 33rd double-double this season, tied for the most all-time in a Division I season.

“And then to be with this amazing program, LSU, and to be with my amazing teammates and amazing coaches, I just don’t know how to feel right now. Just to be able to believe in each other. All we had was each other. We believed in each other more than anybody else.”

Morris, a Beaumont native, will play her final collegiate game Sunday night.

She contemplated the end of her college career and reflected on the good times.

LSU’s Angel Reese

“It’s bittersweet that I have to leave, but it’s like I’d rather leave on top than anything, compared to anything. So, I’m just super excited,” Morris said. She finished the game with 27 points.

“If you know me, I’m never satisfied. I’m super excited that we won, but I’m hungry, like I’m greedy. I want to win it all so I can complete the story and complete the comeback.

“I have bigger goals. I shifted my focus to Sunday, and that’s where my focus is now. Nothing to discredit my performance Friday, I think I had a great performance. I think my team, we did a great job tonight. I’m just locked in on the prize.”

The prize of a national championship that’s just four quarters away.

