Black Business Spotlight: LILAC TATTOO STUDIO

When you think of a tattoo and piercing shop, most people wouldn’t think of it being completely woman-owned and operated. The Lilac Tattoo Studio’s owner Dominique Ransom is changing that perception and the industry all together right here in Dallas with a new location coming to Fort Worth in May. Lilac Tattoo Studio is for girls in a space for girls and the artist are girls.

Visit the website: https://www.lilactattoo.com/ 4409 Belmont Ave. Dallas, 214-272-3009. Open at 12:00 pm daily and closed on Monday.