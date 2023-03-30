Lenetta Wiggins (April 5, 1964 ~ March 5, 2023)

Lenetta was born in Fort Worth TX, on April 5, 1964, grew up in Fort Worth TX, and graduated from Diamond Hills High School. She married her beloved sweetheart, Richard Wiggins, Sr., and to their union two beautiful children were born; Richard Wiggins & Shunta Wiggins.

Lenetta, worked as a Daycare agent and also a Home Health provider. She always had a found passion for kids and helping others. She was not only a loving person, but also a very caring.

Those who proceed her in death are, her husband, Richard Wiggins, Sr., her father; Lewis McClure, Sr., her mother; Earlean and a sister, Delpha Foster.

Those left to cherish precious memories are her children; Shunta Wiggins, Richard Wiggin, sisters, Lora Turner, Mattie McClure, Mary Mithcell, and Sharon Blackberry, brothers; Joseph McClure, and Lewis McClure, Jr., and Six grandchildren; Le’Andrea Wiggins, Makalah Similton, Zykayla Jackson, Shakira Baxter, Jordan Wiggins, and Jamarin Cain. She also leaves to cherish precious memories, a plethora of other relatives and friends. Please keep the family lifted in your thoughts and prayer.

