Black Business Spotlight: Carl’s Kitchen

Carl Hall

Carl’s Kitchen is a Dallas Food Truck, that provides catering, Korean “BBQ” Barbecue, Cajun, and Mexican Food for all of DFW, downtown & surrounding areas. Their food truck caters weddings, private parties, festivals & company events. They serve a great Plant Base Menu Items, Classic Burgers & Wings, Street Tacos. The owner Carl Hall is also a part of the 3 Dimensional Catering team. For your next event check them out.

Visit the website: carlskitchen.biz or stop by the food truck at 1401 E ARAPAHO RD Suite D, 469-504-8793 or email: carlskitchen@gmail.com

Texas Metro News

