James Irvin Daniels (May 10, 1961 – February 20, 2023)

James Daniels was born on May 10, 1961 to Freddie Lee Daniels and Irma Jean Daniels in Lubbock, TX. They moved to Dallas in 1968 where he spent the rest of his childhood. He moved to Waco 6 years ago, where he last resided.

James was also a hard worker a jack of all trades and has also worked many jobs. He was a wonderful cook. He could work on cars, a talent that was passed down from his father and every other male in the family.

He was greeted by both parents in eternal rest, Freddie Lee Daniels and Irma Jean Daniels, Milton Lee Hooper, grandparents Floyd Daniels, Beulah Mae Daniels-Henderson, Frankie Lee Washington, Odell Washington, Florine Daniels and Bertha Jackson.

James leaves to cherish his memories of his sisters: Freddie Walker (Robert), Nita Brown (Howard); his brothers: Bobby Daniels (Carol), Ann Braggs (Chris); special friend Brenda Greathouse; aunts and uncles: CB, Florida Henderson, Shirley Mosley, Earl Daniels, Joe Henderson, Ida Evans, Bobby Washington, Willie Washington, Johnny Washington, Henry Washington, Gloria Washington, Ella Washington, Marie Washington and Regina Washington, Mary Hooper, Bertha Hooper, Bessie Hooper, Ray Hooper, Willie Hooper and Stanley Hooper and a host of other relatives and friends.

