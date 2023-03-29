Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Tanya Stoudermire

Tanya Stoudermire

Tanya Stoudermire looks just as good in front of the camera as she makes her subjects look when she is behind the camera. No surprises, she was a runway model! An exceptional photographer, Tanya hails from Belvidere, IL. She is highly respected and says her goal is to capture the very essence of your brilliance, one frame at a time. Beautiful inside/out and talented, Tanya brings a smile to your face as she helps you capture your inner and outer beauty. Check her out at https://www.hauteshotsbytanya.com/

