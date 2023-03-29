Superb Woman: Tanya Stoudermire

Tanya Stoudermire looks just as good in front of the camera as she makes her subjects look when she is behind the camera. No surprises, she was a runway model! An exceptional photographer, Tanya hails from Belvidere, IL. She is highly respected and says her goal is to capture the very essence of your brilliance, one frame at a time. Beautiful inside/out and talented, Tanya brings a smile to your face as she helps you capture your inner and outer beauty. Check her out at https://www.hauteshotsbytanya.com/