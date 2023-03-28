Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

NCAA Women’s Final Four Tourney Town

Published

NCAA Women's Final Four Tourney Town

Tip-off your weekend with a trip to Tourney Town presented by Capital One. Tourney Town is a FREE festival jam packed with special appearances, interactive games, giveaways, historical and Women’s Final Four team displays, photo opportunities, basketball contests, food, licensed merchandise and more!

Be at the epicenter of women’s basketball with activities and events for the entire family. Tourney Town is the best way to celebrate Women’s Final Four weekend in Dallas. Plus, entry is free for this experience you don’t want to miss!­

Click HERE to view a map of parking options.

Click HERE for security and bag policy.

 Beyond the Baseline presented by AT&T  is also located within Tourney Town

ADVERTISEMENT

A series of exciting opportunities at Beyond the Baseline focused on providing professional development opportunities through a mix of women-centric panel discussions, networking, social events and one-on-one interactions with coaches, administrators, professional athletes, business leaders and fans of the game. The goal is creating diverse conversations to allow women leaders to show the parallel between business and basketball, specifically leadership advice for recruiting, motivating and winning as a team on the court or at the office. Come celebrate women’s basketball and women’s advancement through excellence at Tourney Town!

Click HERE for more information.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Defending Champs South Carolina Gamecocks Defending Champs South Carolina Gamecocks

News

Women’s, Men’s NCAA Final Four Arrives in Texas

By Dorothy J. GentrySports Editor Dallas and Houston are playing host to the NCAA Final Four women’s and men’s basketball competitions this weekend. The...

13 hours ago

News

NCAA Women’s Final Four Bounce

Hop, skip and jump into Women’s Final Four action with the NCAA Women’s Final Four Bounce presented by Buick. Youth ages 18 and under...

1 day ago
Kamala Harris Kamala Harris

Sports

Vice President Kamala Harris meets Howard basketball team after NCAA Tournament game

BY HBCU SPORTS Howard went down to mighty Kansas in the NCAA Tournament opener on Thursday. But their spirits were lifted, even temporarily, by receiving...

March 19, 2023
Tori Tyson Tori Tyson

News

‘Who is protecting us?’: Howard softball coach speaks out after being suspended for standing up for players

BY HBCU SPORTS Howard softball coach Tori Tyson is petitioning the NCAA after she was ejected and later hit with a suspension following an incident...

March 16, 2023
Advertisement