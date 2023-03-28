NCAA Women’s Final Four Tourney Town

Tip-off your weekend with a trip to Tourney Town presented by Capital One. Tourney Town is a FREE festival jam packed with special appearances, interactive games, giveaways, historical and Women’s Final Four team displays, photo opportunities, basketball contests, food, licensed merchandise and more!

Be at the epicenter of women’s basketball with activities and events for the entire family. Tourney Town is the best way to celebrate Women’s Final Four weekend in Dallas. Plus, entry is free for this experience you don’t want to miss!­

Beyond the Baseline presented by AT&T is also located within Tourney Town

A series of exciting opportunities at Beyond the Baseline focused on providing professional development opportunities through a mix of women-centric panel discussions, networking, social events and one-on-one interactions with coaches, administrators, professional athletes, business leaders and fans of the game. The goal is creating diverse conversations to allow women leaders to show the parallel between business and basketball, specifically leadership advice for recruiting, motivating and winning as a team on the court or at the office. Come celebrate women’s basketball and women’s advancement through excellence at Tourney Town!

