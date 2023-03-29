Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business Spotlight: A.C.C. Business Solutions

Published

A.C.C. Busines Solutions Owner-Operator Clarence Howell

A.C.C. Business Solutions teaches entrepreneurs, small businesses and non-profit organizations how to unlock potential in their most valuable assets. A.C.C. is a business coaching and consulting organization that provides organizations with the right tool how to ignite the potential of their people and processes. Owner Clarence Howell brings his lived experiences from the distribution industry, the energy sector, the service industry and non-profit spaces.

Visit the website: https://accforbusiness.com/ or Email: chowell@accforbusiness.com

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

ChoccMedia ChoccMedia

Spotlight Story

Black Business Spotlight: ChoccMedia

ChoccMedia created by Christopher Craig is a driven Morehouse College student from Virginia with over five years of experience in videography and editing. Christopher...

17 hours ago
J. Golden Photography owner Jo Golden J. Golden Photography owner Jo Golden

Spotlight Story

Black Business Spotlight: J. Golden Photography

J.GOLDEN PHOTOGRAPHY is a professional full service photography studio. They are also a traveling studio and specializes in professional photo shoots. There services includes...

3 days ago
ELFIN HAIR ELFIN HAIR

Spotlight Story

Black Business Spotlight: ELFIN HAIR

Enjoy the beauty of Elfin Hair a hair company. They specialize in all kinds of high-quality human hair products for 10 years. They provide...

4 days ago
GLYNIS’ KITCHEN GLYNIS’ KITCHEN

Style & Fashion

Black Business Spotlight: GLYNIS’ KITCHEN

Glynis’ Kitchen, creator Glynis Albright, welcomes everyone to her kitchen. Glynis’ Kitchen has only the finest tasty treats and products for home cooking- free...

5 days ago
Advertisement