Black Business Spotlight: A.C.C. Business Solutions

A.C.C. Business Solutions teaches entrepreneurs, small businesses and non-profit organizations how to unlock potential in their most valuable assets. A.C.C. is a business coaching and consulting organization that provides organizations with the right tool how to ignite the potential of their people and processes. Owner Clarence Howell brings his lived experiences from the distribution industry, the energy sector, the service industry and non-profit spaces.

Visit the website: https://accforbusiness.com/ or Email: chowell@accforbusiness.com