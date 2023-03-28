Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health & Fitness

Deadly fungus detected in Florida spreading rapidly, CDC warns

Published

Deadly-fungus1-678x381

Health News

By Alix Martichoux

(Source New Channel 8):

(NEXSTAR) – A fungus that poses “an urgent antimicrobial resistance threat,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has already been detected in more than half of U.S. states.

Candida auris, or C. auris, is so concerning because it is often resistant to anti-fungal drugs, making it hard to treat infections. It can also be hard to identify with standard lab tests, making it even more difficult to treat properly and early.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fungus was first detected in the United States in 2016. The fungus “spread at an alarming rate” between 2020 and 2021 in health care facilities, the CDC wrote in a memo released Monday, and has continued to spread in 2022.

Part of Florida under quarantine for giant African land snail invasion

By the end of 2022, there were more than 8,000 instances of Candida auris identified across 28 states and Washington, D.C. The map below shows confirmed cases of the fungus, with states shaded in red having the most infections.

While it usually isn’t a significant threat to healthy people, the CDC said, Candida auris outbreaks are a big threat in health care settings, where the fungus can enter patients’ bloodstreams and cause severe, deadly infections.

Sick people, those staying in the hospital long-term, and patients with invasive medical devices (like catheters or IVs) are most vulnerable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The strain put on the health care system by the COVID-19 pandemic may have allowed the fungus to spread more quickly.

Why getting a COVID vaccine in the nose might work better

“The rapid rise and geographic spread of cases is concerning and emphasizes the need for continued surveillance, expanded lab capacity, quicker diagnostic tests, and adherence to proven infection prevention and control,” CDC epidemiologist Dr. Meghan Lyman said in a press release.

See the chart below for the number of clinical cases of Candida auris by state, according to CDC data:

While Iowa had zero clinical cases of Candida auris in 2022, it still had some “screening cases,” the CDC explained. That means the fungus was detected, but wasn’t known to be actively causing infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

COVID-19 News

Brewing Within Episode 1: Where COVID-19 began in California

ONME News narrates the story of the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic aftermath on K-12 ethnic students By ONME News In the post-pandemic era,...

January 6, 2023
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Editorial

OUR VOICES: Some Politicians Confuse Freedom with Irresponsibility

By Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Jr. As extreme weather caused floods in Kentucky, collapse of the water system in Jackson Mississippi, and the savage...

October 28, 2022
Tina Turner Tina Turner

News

Break Every Rule: Here’s the Latest on Tina Turner’s Life after music

The icon is still thriving!

October 24, 2022
Cars drive Cars drive

DMN Stories

Here’s what to do if you’re a target of road rage

Art Markman from the University of Texas at Austin said America’s “watchword right now really needs to be grace.”

October 17, 2022
Advertisement