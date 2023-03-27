Eathel Mae Gregg-Williams (August 15, 1960 – March 2, 2023)

Eathel Mae Gregg

Eathel Mae Gregg-Williams was born on August 15, 1960 to Erma Jean Rubell Gregg & Vernon Gregg. At an early age she accepted Christ and was a faithful servant throughout her lifetime. She received her education in public schools and was a graduate of Kimball High in 1978. She was an extremely sweet person who loved fashion, music and being in the company of family and friends… On 04/13/1981 she married Glen Williams, and they raised their two sons together until his passing…

Eathel was a very fashionable woman who loved leopard print… Wherever she went she went in style. Her passion was cooking, and she made food that would have everyone asking for more. You can expect all types of soul food, new inventions and she baked all kinds of sweets. Her remarkable presence was sure to bless whatever room she walked in. A spirit so pleasing that an invitation was never needed, she had automatic access granted. Being amongst family and friends with great talks and big laughter was her happy place… She loved all types of music from gospel to rap… Mystical, Megan the Stallion and Envogue were some of her favorites. Music, food and family was the typical vibe she preferred so she created it and we loved it.

She was preceded in death by her: grandparents Mr. Carnia Rubell and Leola Powell Rubell; parents, Erma Jean Rubell Gregg & Vernon Gregg; godfather Robert Grant; husband, Glen Williams; sister, Shirley Jean Sanders and brother, Melvin Miller. She leaves to cherish: Godmother, Maude Grant; 2 sons, Quanta Gregg and Juaquai Gregg; 7 brothers, Wayne Gregg, Bobby Gregg, Vinson Miller, Cornelius Turner, Vernie Lee, Weldon Grant, Kelvin Ayers (Elaine) and Terrance Ayers (Latonia); 7 sisters Barbara Miller, Caroline Pritchett (Richard), Rose Tolbert (Kenneth), Doris Baker (Jason), Jacqueline Ayers, Gervia Smith and Quenequa Houston. 6 grandchildren; Quantia Gregg, Erica Adams, Autumn Gage and Quanta Gregg Jr., Sequoia Gregg and Ashley Cannon; 4 great-grandchildren, Kassidy Mackey, Kristan Mackey, Kyson Mackey and Kavari Cannon. Special friends Beverly Walters, Paulette Johnson, Linda Dews and special daughters Kia Dews-Gooch and Tasha Owens. And a host of aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.