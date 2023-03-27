DARRELL EARL BROOKS (May 30, 1964 — March 3, 2023)

Date of Birth: May 30, 1964
Place of Birth: Dallas, TX
Parents: Harold Brooks Sr. & Annie L. Brooks
Preceded in Death: Father: Harold Brooks Sr.; Brothers: Halbert and James
Survivors: Daughters: Leticia Hardy (Charleston Sr.), Sheletha Lias; Sisters: Etta Franklin, Wanda Brooks, Evelyn M. Brooks, Joyce Brooks-Hood, Cynthia Brooks-Christopher, Leslie F. Hampton; Brother: Harold Brooks Jr.; Grandchildren: Cj Hardy, Azariah Hardy, Camden Hardy. He also leaves behind a honorary daughter and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.