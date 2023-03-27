Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DARRELL EARL BROOKS (May 30, 1964 — March 3, 2023)

Published

DARRELL EARL BROOKS
DARRELL EARL BROOKS

Date of Birth: May 30, 1964
Place of Birth: Dallas, TX    
Parents:  Harold Brooks Sr. & Annie L. Brooks
Preceded in Death:  Father: Harold Brooks Sr.; Brothers: Halbert and James

Survivors:  Daughters: Leticia Hardy (Charleston Sr.), Sheletha Lias;  Sisters: Etta Franklin, Wanda Brooks, Evelyn M. Brooks, Joyce Brooks-Hood, Cynthia Brooks-Christopher, Leslie F. Hampton; Brother: Harold Brooks Jr.; Grandchildren: Cj Hardy, Azariah Hardy, Camden Hardy. He also leaves behind a honorary daughter and a host of nieces,   nephews, cousins, and friends.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Eathel Mae Gregg Eathel Mae Gregg

News

Eathel Mae Gregg-Williams (August 15, 1960 – March 2, 2023)

Eathel Mae Gregg-Williams was born on August 15, 1960 to Erma Jean Rubell Gregg & Vernon Gregg. At an early age she accepted Christ...

4 hours ago
TONI LYNN TONI LYNN

News

TONI LYNN (September 9, 1958 — March 15, 2023)

On March 15, 2023, Toni A Lynn went to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born the fifth child of the union...

5 hours ago
Aura Tucker Aura Tucker

News

Aura Tucker (April 23, 1934 – February 23, 2023)

Aura Lee Tucker was born on April 23, 1936 to Willie J. & Georgia Mae Wade in Troup, TX. She was the second   oldest...

March 13, 2023
Sandra Alex-Walker Sandra Alex-Walker

News

Sandra Alex-Walker (May 24, 1982 – February 14, 2023)

Sandra Iyobor Alex-Walker was born on May 24th, 1982 to Mr. Monday Ahanon and Ms. Elizabeth Osabuohien in Benin, Nigeria.   Sandra was raised...

March 13, 2023
Advertisement