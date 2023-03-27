Connect with us

TONI LYNN (September 9, 1958 — March 15, 2023)

Published

TONI LYNN
TONI LYNN

On March 15, 2023, Toni A Lynn went to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born the fifth child of the union between the late Zebedee Henderson Sr. and Clara Henrietta Henderson in Dallas, Texas on September 9, 1958 where she lived her entire 64 years.

Toni was a High School graduate of Skyline High School here in Dallas she loved to help people. She loved being around family at cookouts and was blessed to have a host of church family, friends, her surviving brother, and nieces and nephews. She had a strong fire for the Lord and loved attending Smith Chapel African Methodist Episcopal where she enjoyed praising the Lord, singing, and fellowshipping.

Toni spent 30-something years in the health industry as a CNA where she worked beside her best friend Susie Branch along that time period. Toni was gifted to help the sick working long hours to honor those that were not able to care for themselves.

Toni is preceded in death by her husband James Edward Lynn, her mother Clara Henrietta Henderson, father Zebedee Henderson Sr., brother Zebedee Henderson Jr., and sister Dorothy Jean Hasson. She is survived by her brother Demard Henderson Sr. (wife-Tammy Henderson). She leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews: Demard Henderson Jr., Johnmanique Henderson, Brittany Henderson, Cameron, Henderson. Johnny Henderson, Damion Henderson, Sonny Henderson, Tierra Henderson, Milton Musafiri.

