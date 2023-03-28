Black Business Spotlight: J. Golden Photography

Golden Photography owner Jo Golden

J.GOLDEN PHOTOGRAPHY is a professional full service photography studio. They are also a traveling studio and specializes in professional photo shoots. There services includes professional and family portraits, maternity, graduations, engagements, and much more. Additional services are also available.

Head Photographer and owner Jo Golden has been a professional photographer for 10 years, and has a team of Make Up Artist and Wardrobe stylist who work side by side with her on individual shoots making your photo shoot experience memorable.

Visit the Website: https://www.jgoldenphotography.com/