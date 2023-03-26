Tiffany Ann (Bass) Wilson (April 25, 1985 ~ March 9, 2023)

Ms. Tiffany Ann Bass Wilson, age 37 unexpectedly passed on March 9th, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

Tiffany was born in Portland, Oregon on April 25, 1985 to Pamela Bass. She attended Redmond Public Schools. She graduated Beauty School in 2005. Tiffany also attended FBTF Ministry in Shreveport, Louisiana, before moving to Texas under the Leadership of Apostle Hamilton and Pastor Patricia Hamilton.

Tiffany was a stay at home mom, when she wasn’t at home with her beautiful children she was shopping. She loved being a mom and spending every moment she could with her children going to the park with them was the highlight of her day. Tiffany’s favorite hobbies were shopping, doing hair and makeup and going to the park.

Tiffany is preceded in death by her mother; Pamela Bass, aunt; Ruby Bass, her grandfather; Charles Bass and grandmother; Elizabeth Bass.

Tiffany is survived by her husband; Alex R. Wilson, two sons; Isaiah P.L. Bass and King R.R. Wilson, and daughter; Royalty A. Wilson. She has 2 brothers, David L. Bass of Prineville, Oregon and John R. Bass and wife Veronica of Coyle, OKlahoma. Her aunt Veronica Vanzant of Stonewall, Louisiana, 2 nephews Jacob Bass and Brenden Smith, two nieces; Gabbrielle Smith and Kaitlynn Smith, as well as one cousin; Roxanna Bass of Redmond Oregon.

