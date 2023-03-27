Superb Woman: Gladys Lee

Gladys Lee is an LPGA Golf Coach and professional golf instructor. A strong advocate for change, Lee has served in numerous positions, including Roaring Lambs International Junior Golf Academy, Texas Chapter Director, African Americans in Golf Association (AAMIGA), and Golf Instructor for Tarrant County College. Lee was inducted into the National Black Golf Hall of Fame in 2003. Currently, she is the site director for the LPGA-USGA Fort Worth/Dallas West Girls Golf, Women’s LPGA Golf 101, and The Golf Club of Dallas. Lee attended elementary and jr. high school at James E. Guinn and then graduated from historical I.M. Terrell Sr. High School. She attended college at Texas Southern University.
