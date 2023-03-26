UNCF Masked Ball raises funds for Scholarships

ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Arts & Entertainment
Annual Affair was held at Hyatt Regency Dallas. Photos: FaceBook Friends
Education
As of October 17, 2022, UNCF has transitioned from its current scholarship application system to a better, stronger, easier system. Here’s what you need to know.
News
The MARCH Foundation, a private non-operating foundation, has announced a gift of $50,000 to provide scholarships for deserving students at Paul Quinn College, the...
News
By Asia Nicole Alcorn Dr. Stanley McKenzie understood the importance of education and was committed to providing scholarships for college-bound students; specifically through TenthFuture,...