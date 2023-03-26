Black Business Spotlight: GLYNIS’ KITCHEN

Glynis’ Kitchen, creator Glynis Albright, welcomes everyone to her kitchen. Glynis’ Kitchen has only the finest tasty treats and products for home cooking- free of preservatives and additives that are good for healthy bodies and healing bodies, and even for your favorite furry friend. Glynis was diagnosed with a rare blood disease, and she decided to look into the naturopathic route of healing to give her doctors the best body that she could have. Thus she created Just Sweet Enough.

Visit the website: https://www.glyniskitchen.com/