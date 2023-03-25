Recognizing businesses and entrepreneurs

Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc., Psi Chapter will hold its 49th Annual Business Month Education and Scholarship Awards Luncheon on Saturday, April 22, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Dallas Campbell Centre. 8250 North Central Expressway, Dallas, Texas 75206.

Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc., is a national business and professional women’s organization founded in 1929, which seeks to unite qualified business and professional women to enhance and improve their status in our highly complex, competitive business and professional world. The organization also establishes and promotes civic and social service activities for youth and adults. For more information regarding Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc., at www.iota1929.org

Donations can also be made via PayPal: PsiChapter36@gmail.com or Zelle: PsiChapter1936scholarships@gmail.com. All proceeds will benefit the sorority’s 501c (3) education and scholarship fund. Include with payment the following memo: “Education and Scholarship Luncheon”. Our community and our story. For further information, contact Wonda Traylor at psichaptersg@gmail.com.

Psi Chapter’s Honorees for 2023

Alvernon K Tripp Hall of Fame Award Honoree – Mr. Calvin Stephens

Outstanding Business-woman of the Year – Ms. Pam Eudaric

Joyce M. Jones Community Service Award – Dr. Linda D. Lee

Dorethea N. Hornbuckle Business Entrepreneur Honorees:

Dr. Linda Amerson

Dr. Shaneka Baylor, PharmD

Tandy Caraway

Shauna Freeman

Christina Henderson

Alma Love Langrum

Lynette Ross

Nikki Simon

Tasha Speed

Sharon R. Thomas-Smith Youth Entrepreneur-Dymecia Daniels & Dallas Wise

