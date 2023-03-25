Connect with us

Superb Woman: Dr. Donna Ellen Newsome

Dr. Donna Ellen Newsome has been practicing medicine for almost 30 years.  A board certified neurologist, she is highly rated and sees patients who have conditions of the nervous system, such as ALS or epilepsy. A graduate of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine.  An engaging speaker, Dr. Newsome is in high demand and widely respected. She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Trinity Links, Incorporated.

