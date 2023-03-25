Black Business Spotlight: Empowering The Masses

Empowering the Masses operates as a nonprofit focused on empowering people in the Dallas area, by providing life skills and educational training services. Individuals can achieve financial independence and self-sufficiency training, and becoming the sustaining force in the lives of their families. Becoming productive members of the communities where they live and work. Work training services, a weekly food pantry and more are available.

Visit the website: https://www.empoweringthemasses.org/ 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Suite 131A, 972-460-6316 or email: info@impoweringthemasses.org