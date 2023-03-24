The National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum presents the CAF Rise Above Traveling Exhibit in Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX… RISE ABOVE, the traveling exhibit telling the story of the heroic Tuskegee Airmen, will be on display at the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum (NMWHM)located at 2029 North Main Street, Fort Worth, TX 76164. The exhibit runs April 4-15, 2023.

RISE ABOVE is a unique, interactive traveling exhibit showcasing the Tuskegee Airmen’s story as an inspirational example of how individuals can reach beyond their grasp to attain to new levels of achievement as the Tuskegee Airmen did. “This is a tremendous coup for the museum,” says NMWHM Co-founder Jim Austin. “The Tuskegee Airmen are such a national treasure. We are honored to be among the national tour sites for this exceptional historical experience.” The exhibit features a mobile theater where visitors can view RISE ABOVE, an original short film chronicling the accomplishments of the Tuskegee Airmen and the P-51C Mustang airplane!

RISE ABOVE is part of a nationally touring educational experience created to impart the Six Guiding Principles of the Tuskegee Airmen to audiences young and old across the country. The CAF Rise Above Squadron is committed to telling the inspirational story of the Tuskegee Airmen, America’s first black military pilots and their support personnel. Each student who visits the exhibit receives a free inspirational dog tag featuring the principles of the CAF Rise Above Squadron. The principles reflect how the Tuskegee Airmen rose above all the obstacles they faced in order to fly and fight for America. The dog tags read: Aim High, Believe in Yourself, Never Quit, Be Ready to Go, Use Your Brain and Expect to Win. “This exhibit will both educate and inspire visitors to the museum,” concludes Austin. “These brave soldiers are a shining example of courage and fortitude, and we are proud to share their legacy with North Texas!”

Leading Sponsors for the CAF RISE ABOVE traveling exhibit include Hillwood, TotalEnergies, and the Garvey Texas Foundation. Details to help sponsor the exhibit, volunteer, or make reservations to view the exhibit for schools and groups may be made by calling the Museum (817) 534-8801; or, email Executive Director Gloria Austin, gaustin@cowboysofcolor.org.

The National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum remains committed to its mission of offering visitors a true and complete historical perspective of the people and activities that built the unique culture of the American West.

Museum hours are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 11AM to 4PM. (Last admission tickets sold at 3PM). CLOSED: Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

RISE ABOVE is sponsored by the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum, Jim Austin Online, Visit Fort Worth, Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson and the Fort Worth Business Press.