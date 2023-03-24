Fit and Faithful Living Presents TUX & Chucks Gala Celebrating 11 Years of Helping Youth and Families Create Vision & Hope

Fit and Faithful Living, a Dallas-based nonprofit organization that focuses on promoting physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and educational wellness in families, is presenting the TUX & Chucks Gala, a charity fundraising event to celebrate its 11th anniversary.

FFL is a nonprofit organization founded in 2011 by Reggie Dupard, a former SMU football player, and his wife LaChanda. The organization has made significant strides in promoting overall health awareness and positive life change by offering new experiences and unique opportunities for youth.

The event which will take place on May 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Highland Dallas Hotel Ballroom will feature an intimate conversation with Olympians Michael Carter and daughter Michelle Carter, who will discuss the significance of mental health in families and achieving goals by sharing their personal journey and insights.

The TUX & Chucks Gala aims to support FFL’s mission of inspiring hope, vision and possibilities for youth and families. The event will include awards, live performances, dinner, a silent auction and other activities.

