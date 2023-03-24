Families can explore health, wellness options at free sponsored by national sorority and Dallas Park and Recreation

(DALLAS) – The Metropolitan Dallas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated and Dallas Park and Recreation want families to feel good inside and out! Together, they are hosts for the Health and Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 2901 Pennsylvania Ave, Dallas 75215.

The event is free to everyone. Families and individuals of all ages can get a variety of wellness screenings, senior and mental health services and lifestyle information from more from 50 specialized vendors. Event organizers said the expo will connect residents with affordable resources Dallas families need to so that they can have long, healthy lives.

“As a national organization committed to the well-being of our community through our Physical and Mental Health initiatives, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority promotes self-care through physical wellness, emotional wellness, and awareness/advocacy. It is our hope that this Health and Wellness Expo will continue to connect community members to resources needed to sustain a long and healthy life in Dallas county,” said Tonya Muraguri, President of the Metropolitan Dallas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

This is the third year Dallas Park and Recreation and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority have come together to give south Dallas residents access to free and low-cost health and wellness resources. In a 2019 Dallas County Health Assessment Report, health disparities are the most acute five south Dallas zip codes: 75210, 75215, 75216, 75217 and 75241. The average life expectancy for someone living in the 75215 zip code is the lowest in the county at 66 compared to the highest life expectancy of 90 years in the 75204 zip code that is just north of downtown.

“Public parks and recreation programs offer services that impact a community’s health and well-being. When park and recreation agencies partner with other organizations to bring resources together in one place, we encourage health equity and improve the quality of living for residents,” said Crystal R. Ross, Deputy Director, Dallas Park and Recreation. “We want everyone to come out and discover the many health and recreational benefits available to them at the expo and at the recreation center throughout the year.”

ADVERTISEMENT