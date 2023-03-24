Iotas showcase young designer

Dymecia Daniels

Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc., Psi Chapter, will host the Spring and Summer Fashion Show, featuring their 2023 Youth Entrepreneur Honoree, Ms. Dymecia “MeMe” Daniels. This dynamic event will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas Midlothian @Midlothian Conference Center 3 Community Drive Midlothian, Texas 76065.

General admission is $20.00, and donations are welcomed. All proceeds will benefit their 49th Business Month Education and Scholarship Fund.

Donations can be made via PayPal: PsiChapter36@gmail.com or Zelle: PsiChapter1936scholarships@gmail.com. All proceeds will benefit the sorority’s 501c (3) education and scholarship fund. Include with payment the following memo: “Education and Scholarship Luncheon”. For further information, Wonda Traylor at psichaptersg@gmail.com.