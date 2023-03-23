Mrs. Johnnie Mae Miles (February 18, 1960 ~ February 26, 2023)

Sister Johnnie Mae Miles was born on February 18, 1960, at Jackson Parish Hospital to the late Lula Mae Singleton. She departed this earthly life on February 26, 2023, at the Houston Methodist Sugarland Hospital in Sugarland, Texas. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lula Mae Singleton, and her sister, Cathy Woodard, both of Jonesboro, Louisiana.

She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She graduated from Jonesboro-Hodge High School in 1978. She was employed at the University of Texas-Medical Branch as a Certified Nursing Assistant for 17 years. She was a delight to her family and will truly be missed.

Johnnie Mae was united in Holy Matrimony to Coda Miles for 19 years and to this union, one child was born, Jovan Miles. He also raised a daughter, Brittany Hatcher.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories: Her husband, Coda Miles, of Houston, Texas; one son, Jovan Miles of Houston, Texas; one daughter, Brittany Hatcher (James) of Houston, Texas; one granddaughter, Jayla Hatcher; two grandsons, Dwayne Hatcher and Saint Hatcher; one brother, Marshall Ray Singleton, of Houston, Texas; three brothers-in-law, Roy Miles (Cozella), of Pittsburgh, Texas, Tony Miles (Joyce), of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Wilbert Miles, of Houston, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

