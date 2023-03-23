Mr. Luther Tucker, Jr. (MAY 4, 1944 –MARCH 19, 2023)

Luther Tucker, Jr was born on May 4, 1944, in Lake Wales, Florida to Luther Tucker, Sr and Jettie Mae Tucker. Luther is a proud graduate of Roosevelt High School in Lake Wales, Florida. After graduating from high school, Luther attended Polk County Junior College.

While in junior college, Luther was drafted into the United States Army where he served in the Vietnam War. During his tenure in the U.S. Army, Luther was awarded the Purple Heart for being wounded in battle. Following his honorable discharge, Luther attended Florida A&M University and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in business administration. After graduation, Luther went on to work as an accountant for several years.

Luther and Wilma met and started dating in 1976 when Wilma caught his eye while visiting his place of employment. Luther and Wilma married on November 18, 1978, and relocated from Florida to Dallas, Texas. After relocating to Dallas, Luther began working for the United States Postal Service, where he retired after thirty years in 2008.

Luther watched westerns, played Bid Whist, and vacationed with his family in Lake Wales. Among other hobbies, Luther enjoyed reading, cooking, and listening to music. He had a vast collection of records and CDs and found joy in trying new recipes. His favorite meal to cook was shrimp jambalaya. Luther loved communicating with his family and friends, especially his sister Christine, whom he talked with daily.

Luther accepted Christ at an early age. He joined Concord Church in 1991 and faithfully attended until his health began to fail. For several years Luther participated in a weekly bible study with Concord Church’s senior citizens and attended Bible Study Fellowship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preceding Luther in death are his parents, first wife Patricia Andrews Tucker, sisters Alma Harvin and Vivian Boston, brother Frank Tucker and in-laws Malachi and Martha Andrews and Geneva H. Walker.

Those left to cherish his love and legacy, devoted wife, Wilma Walker Tucker, son Donnell Tucker (Sonya), daughters Jordana Spencer (Booker) and Amanda Wallace (Andre), sister Christine Williams, aunt Allie Mae Johnson, brother-in-law Rev. Eddie Hill-Reshard, sister-in-law Annette Walker, granddaughters Danyelle Tucker, Kaya Tucker, and Kyndall Tucker, godchildren Tanya and Lavonda Williams and Kevin B. and Courtney Parks and a host of nephews and nieces. Also left to cherish his memory are Greg and Ernestine Taylor, LaTonja Davis, LaChandrean Perry, and Victoria Polk.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.laurellanddallas.com for the Tucker, family.