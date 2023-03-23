Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Mr. Edward C. Brown Jr. (August 1, 1979 ~ March 9, 2023)

Published

Edward C. Brown, Jr.

The sun rose in Natchitoches LA on August 1, 1979, bringing with it a new day and new life.  Edward Charles Brown Jr. was born that day, to Linda Faye Richards and Edward Charles Brown Sr.  

Edward’s formative childhood years were spent in Natchitoches LA where he attended public school and Lake St. Church of Christ.  He later moved to Houston TX where he graduated from Forest Brook High School, then moved back to Natchitoches.  

With a sharp business mind and entrepreneur spirit, Edward took various courses which prepared him for starting various successful businesses.  He had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge and often spent his spare time researching topics of interest and reading books.  

When he later moved back to Houston TX, he met his future wife Brandis Leigh and the two of them were married for 10 years!  Edward Charles, unexpectantly to us although not to our Lord, departed this life on March 9, 2023.  His passing brought sadness to the hearts of all who loved him.  

He is survived by his loving and faithful wife Brandis; three adult children Le’Brienne, Kenya, & Makaleb; his mother Linda Adams & stepfather Terry Adams; a brother Jason Richards; godson Jay’veon and doting mother-in-law Marsha Gray, as well as a host of other family members and friends.  Edward is proceeded in death by his father Edward Charles Brown Sr. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Mrs. Johnnie Mae Miles Mrs. Johnnie Mae Miles

Obits

Mrs. Johnnie Mae Miles (February 18, 1960 ~ February 26, 2023)

"I have fought a good fight; I have finished my course. I have kept the faith" 2nd Timothy 4:7

9 hours ago

Obits

Mr. Luther Tucker, Jr. (MAY 4, 1944 –MARCH 19, 2023)

Luther Tucker, Jr was born on May 4, 1944, in Lake Wales, Florida to Luther Tucker, Sr and Jettie Mae Tucker. Luther is a...

9 hours ago

Obits

Ralph Westley Jones (NOVEMBER 22, 1941 – MARCH 20, 2023)

Ralph was born in Reading, PA. Graduated from Reading Senior High School. His other educational attainments include; Registered Nurse, Philadelphia Pennsylvania Hospital School of...

1 day ago
PATRICIA ROBERTS HARRIS PATRICIA ROBERTS HARRIS

Obits

PATRICIA ROBERTS HARRIS (5-31-1924 – 3-23-1985)

Patricia Roberts Harris was born on May 31, 1924 in Mattoon, Illinois. She excelled academically and received a scholarship to Howard University. During her time at...

1 day ago
Advertisement