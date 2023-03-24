Superb Woman: Marsha Taplett 

A native Dallasite, Marsha Taplett is a product of South Oak Cliff High School and Arts Magnet. She attended the University of Texas at Arlington, where she received a BA Degree in Communications and also received a Masters Degree in Christian Education at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. A certified fitness specialist, personal trainer, fitness instructor, conference speaker, fitness/wellness retreat facilitator and serious motivator, Marsha specializes in renewing the body, spirit and attitude of women through exercise and lifestyle enhancement. She has several decades of experience and success with weight loss, body sculpting, stress release, behavior modification and positive self image.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Dr. Donna Ellen Newsome has been practicing medicine for almost 30 years. A board certified neurologist, she is highly rated and sees patients who have...
Superb Woman
Antoinette Alexander-Sarpong is the CEO of ANTOINETTE ALEXANDER INC., a luxury brand of fashion and beauty products. She is also an international makeup artist...
Superb Woman
Jacqueline Johnson is one of the voices that is being raised up to help others discover their true purpose, passion, and strength. Jacqueline is...
Superb Woman
Christin Nichole, known professionally as C. Nichole, is an American singer, songwriter, music executive, and businesswoman. She is known for her mixing of genres,...