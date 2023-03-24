Superb Woman: Marsha Taplett 

A native Dallasite, Marsha Taplett is a product of South Oak Cliff High School and Arts Magnet. She attended the University of Texas at Arlington, where she received a BA Degree in Communications and also received a Masters Degree in Christian Education at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. A certified fitness specialist, personal trainer, fitness instructor, conference speaker, fitness/wellness retreat facilitator and serious motivator, Marsha specializes in renewing the body, spirit and attitude of women through exercise and lifestyle enhancement. She has several decades of experience and success with weight loss, body sculpting, stress release, behavior modification and positive self image.