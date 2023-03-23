QUIT PLAYIN’: Political Insomnia!

Took a lobbying trip to Austin last week for the first time in years. It’s a noble idea, but frankly, Scarlett, if you don’t beat these low-life “pro-life” Texas Republicans at the ballot box, your issues are dead. They are all White, all right, and their racist moves are out of sight.

The takeover of Houston ISD schools by the State of Texas is just their latest coup! The people who warn against WOKE culture can’t wait to catch you sleeping so they can rape and plunder. Guess what? You were asleep last November, and now your ass is exposed.

That’s right! I said it! I’m tired of you Negroes feigning surprise and clutching your pearls whenever these White folks show you who they have been forever. If being freed from slavery three years late (Juneteenth) wasn’t enough, you need a good cussing.

You got the right column. Here’s a little anecdote to show you how no good and spiritually listless Greg Abbott is. I have written this before, but it bears repeating.

In September of 1986, Abbott jogged through the ritzy River Oaks neighborhood in Houston on a windy day. A large Oak limb snapped as he ran beneath it. The accident cost him the use of his spine and wreaked havoc on his kidneys.

Abbott, an attorney, sued the homeowner and a tree care company and has received nearly $10,000,000 in payments since.

Author and Attorney Mark Bello makes mention of Abbott’s gross hypocrisy in a 2013 “Legal Examiner.”

“Mr. Abbott has been outspoken in his support for the tort reforms. He says tort reform is needed to curb “frivolous lawsuits.”

What a hypocrite! For example, under Abbott’s policies, if a patient is left paralyzed from the waist down due to a doctor’s negligence, tort reform caps non-economic damages at $250,000 with no built-in increases over time, to keep up with the rising cost of living.

And, let’s not forget who we are talking about. Abbott has sued the federal government 27 times; (20 since President Obama took office) at the expense of taxpayers. The cost for Texas alone is $2.58 million. Of those 27 cases, he has won five. Were these 22 losses frivolous expenditures of taxpayer money?”

Abbott still refuses to accept the Obamacare Medicaid expansion in Texas, causing millions to suffer for lack of preventive, physical, and psychological treatment.

And don’t get it twisted, Abbott and his cohorts are pushing every racial, gender, and cultural button they can to satisfy the “Trump Klan.” They don’t like Nigguhs, Messicans, Asians, or “other-gendered” homo sapiens.

Trumpsters equally despise “liberal whites” who sympathize or otherwise take sides against White male dominance and White privilege.

Abortion and other women’s reproductive rights are also on the burner. The maternal morbidity rate for Black women increased in Texas between 2016 and 2020. Black women die at a rate four times that of white women, and 12% of those deaths were directly attributed to discrimination.

These folks boldly sponsored a bill banning land sales to citizens from China, Iran, and North Korea. But, of course, they were slick enough to throw the Russians in at the last minute, so you couldn’t call the bill racist. They don’t want you WOKE, but they are fully awake!

We are in the throes of another American Civil War in Texas and every Red State in this union. We are at the cold war stage, but a few more incidents, like January 6, 2021, could spark full-blown warfare. The likes we have not seen since Generals Grant and Lee were on the battlefield marquee.

This takeover of Houston ISD is all about race. They don’t like that ‘Colored Mayor” nor the fact the Democrats run the largest city in Texas and the fourth largest in the nation.

The Associated Press buoyed my position and solidified my suspicions.

“Race is also an issue because the overwhelming majority of students in Houston schools are Hispanic or Black. Domingo Morel, a professor of political science and public services at New York University, said the political and racial dynamics in the Houston case are similar to instances where states have intervened elsewhere.

“If we just focus on taking over school districts because they underperform, we would have a lot more takeovers,” Morel said. “But that’s not what happens.”

Abbott and his army of low-life, “pro-life Republicans are at it again, and the last thing they want you to be is WOKE! But what we need is political insomnia!

Vincent L. Hall is an author, activist, and an award-winning columnist.