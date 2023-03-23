Superb Woman: Antoinette Alexander-Sarpong 

Antoinette Alexander-Sarpong is the CEO of ANTOINETTE ALEXANDER INC., a luxury brand of fashion and beauty products. She is also an international makeup artist and image consultant with over 20 years of skincare and cosmetics industry sales, marketing and project management experience. Antoinette’s expertise with color as well as being a gifted artist have endowed her with the knowledge to easily work with the many skincare and cosmetics brands in the industry. Antoinette received her B.A. degree with honors in Fashion Design & Human Resources from Spelman College, Atlanta, Georgia. Antoinette enjoys taking long walks for de-stressing, yoga, and dancing. https://www.antoinettealexander.com/